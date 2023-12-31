Suns vs. Magic: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Phoenix Suns (16-15) square off against the Orlando Magic (19-12) as 5.5-point favorites on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on AZFamily and BSFL. The matchup has a point total of 230.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Suns vs. Magic Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: AZFamily and BSFL
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-5.5
|230.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Suns Betting Records & Stats
- Phoenix's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 230.5 points 12 times.
- The average total in Phoenix's outings this year is 230.2, 0.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Suns are 12-19-0 against the spread this season.
- Phoenix has won 12, or 57.1%, of the 21 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Phoenix has a record of 5-3 when it's favored by -225 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Suns, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Suns vs Magic Additional Info
|Suns vs Magic Injury Report
|Suns vs Magic Players to Watch
|Suns vs Magic Prediction
|Suns vs Magic Odds/Over/Under
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Suns vs. Magic Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 230.5
|% of Games Over 230.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Suns
|12
|38.7%
|115.5
|228.5
|114.6
|225.2
|229.1
|Magic
|11
|35.5%
|113.0
|228.5
|110.6
|225.2
|226.2
Additional Suns Insights & Trends
- The Suns have covered the spread twice, and are 4-6 overall, over their last 10 contests.
- The Suns have hit the over in four of their last 10 outings.
- Against the spread, Phoenix has fared worse when playing at home, covering five times in 17 home games, and seven times in 14 road games.
- The Suns average 115.5 points per game, just 4.9 more points than the 110.6 the Magic allow.
- When Phoenix scores more than 110.6 points, it is 9-12 against the spread and 14-7 overall.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Suns vs. Magic Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Suns
|12-19
|3-7
|18-13
|Magic
|21-10
|2-3
|14-17
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Suns vs. Magic Point Insights
|Suns
|Magic
|115.5
|113.0
|14
|22
|9-12
|13-1
|14-7
|13-1
|114.6
|110.6
|16
|5
|6-7
|14-3
|7-6
|13-4
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.