The Orlando Magic (16-9), on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Footprint Center, take on the Phoenix Suns (14-12). The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on AZFamily and BSFL.

Suns vs. Magic Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 31

Sunday, December 31 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: AZFamily, BSFL

Suns Players to Watch

Kevin Durant averages 30.6 points, 6.2 boards and 5.6 assists per contest, shooting 51.4% from the floor and 47.1% from downtown (third in league) with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jusuf Nurkic posts 12.3 points, 3.9 assists and 10.2 rebounds per game.

Devin Booker posts 28.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Eric Gordon posts 14.2 points, 2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 46.7% from the field and 39.6% from downtown with 2.7 made treys per contest.

Grayson Allen puts up 12.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 48.6% from the field and 46.1% from downtown (seventh in league) with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Magic Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero puts up 21 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game for the Magic.

The Magic are receiving 20 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game from Franz Wagner this season.

Cole Anthony is averaging 14.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest. He is draining 45.2% of his shots from the floor and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per contest.

Jalen Suggs is putting up 12.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. He is sinking 46.7% of his shots from the field and 38.2% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Goga Bitadze gives the Magic 7.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while posting 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocked shots (10th in NBA).

Suns vs. Magic Stat Comparison

Suns Magic 115.3 Points Avg. 113.2 114 Points Allowed Avg. 109.9 47.3% Field Goal % 47.5% 37.6% Three Point % 34.4%

