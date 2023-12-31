The Phoenix Suns (16-15) hit the court against the Orlando Magic (19-12) as 5.5-point favorites on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on AZFamily and BSFL.

Suns vs. Magic Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and BSFL

AZFamily and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Magic Score Prediction

Prediction: Magic 114 - Suns 113

Suns vs Magic Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Magic

Pick ATS: Magic (+ 5.5)

Magic (+ 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Magic (-0.1)

Magic (-0.1) Pick OU: Under (229.5)



Under (229.5) Computer Predicted Total: 226.9

The Magic (21-10-0 ATS) have covered the spread 38.7% of the time, 29% more often than the Suns (12-19-0) this season.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Orlando is 2-3 against the spread compared to the 3-7 ATS record Phoenix racks up as a 5.5-point favorite.

Phoenix and its opponents have exceeded the point total 58.1% of the time this season (18 out of 31). That's more often than Orlando and its opponents have (14 out of 31).

The Suns have a .571 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (12-9) this season, better than the .474 winning percentage for the Magic as a moneyline underdog (9-10).

Suns Performance Insights

The Suns are scoring 115.5 points per game (14th-ranked in NBA) this year, while giving up 114.6 points per contest (17th-ranked).

With 40.6 rebounds allowed per game, Phoenix ranks best in the league. It ranks 15th in the league by grabbing 44 boards per contest.

The Suns rank 10th in the NBA with 26.4 dimes per contest.

Phoenix ranks 25th in the NBA at 14.4 turnovers per contest, but it is forcing 11.6 turnovers per game, which ranks third-worst in the league.

The Suns are 23rd in the NBA with 11.8 threes per game this season. Meanwhile, they rank 10th with a 37.5% shooting percentage from three-point land.

