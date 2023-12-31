The Orlando Magic (19-12), on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Footprint Center, face the Phoenix Suns (16-15). The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on AZFamily and BSFL.

Suns vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and BSFL

AZFamily and BSFL Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Magic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Suns vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Suns score 115.5 points per game (14th in the NBA) and give up 114.6 (16th in the league) for a +29 scoring differential overall.

The Magic's +75 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 113 points per game (22nd in NBA) while allowing 110.6 per outing (fifth in league).

The teams average 228.5 points per game combined, one fewer than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams surrender 225.2 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Phoenix has put together a 12-19-0 ATS record so far this year.

Orlando has covered 21 times in 31 games with a spread this season.

Suns and Magic NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Suns +1000 +500 - Magic +10000 +4000 -

