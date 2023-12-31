Pac-12 Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Sunday, December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 2:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Oregon Ducks and the Oregon State Beavers hit the court for one of three games on the college basketball schedule on Sunday that include Pac-12 squads.
Pac-12 Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Seattle U Redhawks at Arizona Wildcats
|4:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31
|-
|Oregon Ducks at Oregon State Beavers
|5:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31
|-
|Morgan State Bears at Stanford Cardinal
|9:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31
|Pac-12 Network
