Should you bet on Michael Wilson getting into the end zone in the Arizona Cardinals' upcoming Week 17 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Wilson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Michael Wilson score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a TD)

Wilson has recorded 435 yards receiving (39.5 per game) and two TDs, reeling in 28 passes on 46 targets.

Wilson has one game with a touchdown catch this season (out of 11). However, he scored multiple touchdowns in that game.

Michael Wilson Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 4 2 19 0 Week 2 Giants 3 3 56 0 Week 3 Cowboys 2 2 86 0 Week 4 @49ers 7 7 76 2 Week 5 Bengals 2 1 18 0 Week 6 @Rams 4 3 62 0 Week 7 @Seahawks 5 3 26 0 Week 8 Ravens 6 4 58 0 Week 10 Falcons 6 3 34 0 Week 15 49ers 3 0 0 0 Week 16 @Bears 4 0 0 0

Rep Michael Wilson with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.