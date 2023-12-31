Will Kyler Murray Score a Touchdown Against the Eagles in Week 17?
In the Week 17 tilt between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Kyler Murray score a touchdown? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Think Murray will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Kyler Murray score a touchdown against the Eagles?
Odds to score a TD this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a TD)
- Murray has 34 carries for 187 yards (31.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns.
- Murray has scored a rushing TD in three games (of six games played).
Kyler Murray Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 10
|Falcons
|19
|32
|249
|0
|1
|6
|33
|1
|Week 11
|@Texans
|20
|30
|214
|1
|1
|7
|51
|1
|Week 12
|Rams
|27
|45
|256
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Week 13
|@Steelers
|13
|23
|145
|1
|0
|9
|20
|0
|Week 15
|49ers
|26
|39
|211
|1
|2
|6
|49
|0
|Week 16
|@Bears
|24
|38
|230
|2
|0
|5
|32
|0
Rep Kyler Murray with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.