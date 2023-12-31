Sunday's NBA schedule includes the Orlando Magic (19-12) hitting the road to play Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns (16-15) at Footprint Center. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET.

Suns vs. Magic Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: AZFamily and BSFL

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Kevin Durant vs. Paolo Banchero Fantasy Comparison

Stat Kevin Durant Paolo Banchero Total Fantasy Pts 1266 1138 Fantasy Pts Per Game 46.9 36.7 Fantasy Rank 9 34

Kevin Durant vs. Paolo Banchero Insights

Kevin Durant & the Suns

Durant is putting up 29.8 points, 6.1 assists and 6.3 boards per contest.

The Suns have a +29 scoring differential, putting up 115.5 points per game (14th in the league) and allowing 114.6 (16th in the NBA).

Phoenix grabs 44 rebounds per game (15th in the league) while conceding 40.6 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.4 boards per game.

The Suns knock down 11.8 three-pointers per game (23rd in the league), while their opponents have made 12.7 on average.

Phoenix has committed 2.8 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 14.4 (25th in NBA action) while forcing 11.6 (28th in the league).

Paolo Banchero & the Magic

Paolo Banchero provides the Magic 21.5 points, 6.9 boards and 4.6 assists per contest. He also averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocks.

The Magic outscore opponents by 2.4 points per game (posting 113 points per game, 22nd in league, and giving up 110.6 per outing, fifth in NBA) and have a +75 scoring differential.

Orlando wins the rebound battle by an average of 2.6 boards. It pulls down 43.7 rebounds per game (18th in league) compared to its opponents' 41.1.

The Magic connect on 9.9 three-pointers per game (30th in the league), 2.1 fewer than their opponents. They are shooting 33.2% from beyond the arc (30th in NBA) and opponents are shooting 36.4%.

Orlando has committed 14.1 turnovers per game (23rd in NBA), 1.1 fewer than the 15.2 it forces (second in league).

Kevin Durant vs. Paolo Banchero Advanced Stats

Stat Kevin Durant Paolo Banchero Plus/Minus Per Game 3.3 -0.7 Usage Percentage 31.2% 28.4% True Shooting Pct 64.2% 54.5% Total Rebound Pct 9.8% 11.5% Assist Pct 28.9% 21.3%

