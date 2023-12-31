Kevin Durant's Phoenix Suns hit the court versus the Orlando Magic at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Last time out, which was on December 29, Durant produced 21 points, 11 assists and three blocks in a 133-119 win versus the Hornets.

If you'd like to make predictions on Durant's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Kevin Durant Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 29.8 27.4 Rebounds 6.5 6.3 5.6 Assists 6.5 6.1 6.5 PRA -- 42.2 39.5 PR -- 36.1 33 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.1



Kevin Durant Insights vs. the Magic

Durant has taken 19.7 shots per game this season and made 10.3 per game, which account for 20.0% and 21.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 2.2 threes per game, or 16.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Durant's opponents, the Magic, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 102.5 possessions per game, while his Suns rank 24th in possessions per game with 101.5.

The Magic are the fifth-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 110.6 points per game.

On the glass, the Magic are fourth in the NBA, giving up 41.1 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Magic are No. 1 in the league, allowing 23.3 per game.

Giving up 12 made 3-pointers per game, the Magic are the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Kevin Durant vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/28/2022 39 45 7 5 3 2 2

