Will James Conner Score a Touchdown Against the Eagles in Week 17?
When the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles match up in Week 17 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will James Conner score a touchdown? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.
Will James Conner score a touchdown against the Eagles?
Odds to score a TD this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a TD)
- Arizona's top rusher, Conner, has rushed 155 times for 762 yards (69.3 per game), with five touchdowns.
- Conner has also tacked on 22 catches for 106 yards (9.6 per game) and one touchdown.
- Conner has scored a rushing TD in four games, with multiple rushing touchdowns once.
- He has had a touchdown catch in one of 11 games this year. He had only one TD in that game.
James Conner Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Commanders
|14
|62
|0
|5
|8
|0
|Week 2
|Giants
|23
|106
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Cowboys
|14
|98
|1
|2
|18
|0
|Week 4
|@49ers
|11
|52
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Week 5
|Bengals
|6
|46
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Falcons
|16
|73
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Texans
|14
|62
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Week 12
|Rams
|6
|27
|0
|4
|5
|0
|Week 13
|@Steelers
|25
|105
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|49ers
|14
|86
|1
|3
|3
|0
|Week 16
|@Bears
|12
|45
|0
|5
|67
|1
