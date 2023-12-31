When the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles match up in Week 17 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will James Conner score a touchdown? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Will James Conner score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a TD)

Arizona's top rusher, Conner, has rushed 155 times for 762 yards (69.3 per game), with five touchdowns.

Conner has also tacked on 22 catches for 106 yards (9.6 per game) and one touchdown.

Conner has scored a rushing TD in four games, with multiple rushing touchdowns once.

He has had a touchdown catch in one of 11 games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Commanders 14 62 0 5 8 0 Week 2 Giants 23 106 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Cowboys 14 98 1 2 18 0 Week 4 @49ers 11 52 0 1 4 0 Week 5 Bengals 6 46 0 0 0 0 Week 10 Falcons 16 73 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Texans 14 62 0 2 1 0 Week 12 Rams 6 27 0 4 5 0 Week 13 @Steelers 25 105 2 0 0 0 Week 15 49ers 14 86 1 3 3 0 Week 16 @Bears 12 45 0 5 67 1

