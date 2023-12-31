James Conner will be facing the eighth-best run defense in the league when his Arizona Cardinals play the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

This season, Conner has recorded a team-leading 762 yards on 155 attempts (69.3 ypg), with five rushing TDs. In the receiving game, Conner has amassed 22 catches for 106 yards (9.6 ypg) and one score.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Conner and the Cardinals with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Conner vs. the Eagles

Conner vs the Eagles (since 2021): 1 GP / 55 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 55 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Eagles defense has not allowed a rusher to rack up 100 or more yards on the ground in a game in the 2023 season.

Philadelphia has given up one or more rushing TDs to nine opposing players this year.

One opposing rusher has scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Eagles this season.

The 95.2 rushing yards the Eagles give up per game makes them the eighth-ranked run defense in the league this season.

So far this season, the Eagles have surrendered 10 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 0.7 per game. That ranks seventh among NFL defenses.

Watch Cardinals vs Eagles on Fubo!

James Conner Rushing Props vs. the Eagles

Rushing Yards: 54.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Conner with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Conner Rushing Insights

Conner has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in six games (54.5%) out of 11 opportunities.

The Cardinals pass on 55.7% of their plays and run on 44.3%. They are 26th in NFL action in points scored.

He has carried the ball in 155 of his team's 393 total rushing attempts this season (39.4%).

Conner has at least one trip to the end zone as a runner in four games this season, with multiple rushing TDs once.

He has 20.7% of his team's 29 offensive touchdowns this season (six).

He has 21 red zone carries for 50.0% of the team share (his team runs on 47.2% of its plays in the red zone).

James Conner Receiving Props vs the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 13.5 (-115)

Conner Receiving Insights

Conner has exceeded his receiving yards prop bet twice in 11 games this year.

Conner has been targeted on 28 of his team's 494 passing attempts this season (5.7% target share).

He has been targeted 28 times this season, averaging 3.8 yards per target.

Conner, in 11 games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Conner (four red zone targets) has been targeted 8.5% of the time in the red zone (47 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Conner's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Bears 12/24/2023 Week 16 12 ATT / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 5 REC / 67 YDS / 1 TD vs. 49ers 12/17/2023 Week 15 14 ATT / 86 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 12/3/2023 Week 13 25 ATT / 105 YDS / 2 TDs 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 11/26/2023 Week 12 6 ATT / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 11/19/2023 Week 11 14 ATT / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.