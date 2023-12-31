When the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles square off in Week 17 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Greg Dortch score a touchdown? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Will Greg Dortch score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Dortch has reeled in 15 balls (on 30 targets) for 184 yards (13.1 per game) and two scores this year.

In two of seven games this year, Dortch has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.

Greg Dortch Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 6 @Rams 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Browns 1 1 2 0 Week 11 @Texans 8 6 76 0 Week 12 Rams 9 3 27 1 Week 13 @Steelers 3 1 19 0 Week 15 49ers 3 2 15 0 Week 16 @Bears 5 2 45 1

