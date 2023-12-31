The Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles are scheduled to meet in a Week 17 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Emari Demercado find his way into the end zone in this game? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent numbers and trends.

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Demercado has 284 rushing yards (28.4 per game) on 58 carries with two touchdowns.

Demercado also has 20 catches for 110 yards (11 per game).

Demercado has run for a touchdown in two games this season.

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 Giants 1 -2 0 2 7 0 Week 3 Cowboys 2 2 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @49ers 1 3 0 3 21 0 Week 5 Bengals 10 45 1 1 12 0 Week 6 @Rams 2 11 0 1 6 0 Week 7 @Seahawks 13 58 0 4 17 0 Week 8 Ravens 20 78 0 1 1 0 Week 12 Rams 3 15 0 0 0 0 Week 15 49ers 4 64 1 1 6 0 Week 16 @Bears 2 10 0 7 40 0

