With the Arizona Cardinals squaring off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Elijah Higgins a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Elijah Higgins score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a TD)

Higgins has 110 receiving yards on 10 catches (15 targets) with one TD this campaign, averaging 13.8 yards per game.

Higgins, in seven games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Elijah Higgins Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 7 @Seahawks 1 1 0 0 Week 10 Falcons 1 0 0 0 Week 11 @Texans 2 1 2 0 Week 12 Rams 2 1 26 0 Week 13 @Steelers 2 1 21 0 Week 15 49ers 4 4 44 1 Week 16 @Bears 3 2 17 0

