Cardinals vs. Eagles: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:20 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Arizona Cardinals (3-12) visit the Philadelphia Eagles (11-4) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, December 31, 2023.
The betting trends and insights for the Eagles and Cardinals can be found in this article before they meet on Sunday.
Cardinals vs. Eagles Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Eagles
|11.5
|48
|-650
|+475
Cardinals vs. Eagles Betting Records & Stats
Arizona Cardinals
- The Cardinals have combined with their opponents to score more than 48 points in seven of 15 games this season.
- Arizona has a 43.4-point average over/under in their contests this season, 4.6 fewer points than this game's point total.
- The Cardinals are 7-8-0 against the spread this season.
- The Cardinals have entered the game as underdogs 15 times this season and won three, or 20%, of those games.
- This season, Arizona has been at least a +475 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.
Philadelphia Eagles
- The average point total in Philadelphia's matchups this year is 46.4, 1.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Eagles have compiled a 6-6-3 record against the spread this season.
- The Eagles are 10-2 as moneyline favorites (winning 83.3% of those games).
- Philadelphia has played as a moneyline favorite of -650 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.
Eagles vs. Cardinals Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Eagles
|26.1
|7
|24.4
|25
|46.4
|8
|15
|Cardinals
|18.3
|26
|26.9
|31
|43.4
|7
|15
Cardinals vs. Eagles Betting Insights & Trends
Cardinals
- Arizona has covered the spread once, and is 1-2 overall, in its last three games.
- In the Cardinals' past three games, they have hit the over twice.
- The Eagles have put up a total of 26 more points than their opponents this year (1.7 per game), while the Cardinals have been outscored by 128 points (8.6 per game).
Eagles
- Philadelphia is winless against the spread and 1-2 overall in its past three contests.
- In Philadelphia's past three games, it has hit the over once.
- The Eagles have totaled 26 more points than their opponents this season (1.7 per game), while the Cardinals have been outscored by 128 total points (8.6 per game).
Cardinals Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.4
|44.2
|42.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.5
|25.4
|25.6
|ATS Record
|7-8-0
|4-3-0
|3-5-0
|Over/Under Record
|9-6-0
|7-0-0
|2-6-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-12
|2-5
|1-7
Eagles Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|46.4
|46.6
|46.1
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.8
|26.3
|25.4
|ATS Record
|6-6-3
|2-3-2
|4-3-1
|Over/Under Record
|8-7-0
|6-1-0
|2-6-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|10-2
|6-0
|4-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-2
|0-1
|1-1
