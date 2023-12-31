The Arizona Cardinals (3-12) will do their best to defy oddsmakers when they play the Philadelphia Eagles (11-4) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 as a 10.5-point underdog. This contest has an over/under of 48.

The recent betting insights and trends for the Eagles can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup with Cardinals. Before the Cardinals square off against the Eagles, check out their betting insights and trends.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cardinals vs. Eagles Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Philadelphia Moneyline Arizona Moneyline BetMGM Eagles (-10.5) 48 -600 +425 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Eagles (-10.5) 48 -590 +430 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 17 Odds

Arizona vs. Philadelphia Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Eagles Betting Insights

Arizona's record against the spread in 2023 is 7-8-0.

As a 10.5-point underdog or more, the Cardinals have one win ATS (1-3) this year.

Arizona has played 15 games this season, and nine of them have gone over the total.

Philadelphia's ATS record is 6-6-3 this season.

The Eagles have no wins ATS (0-1) as a 10.5-point favorite or greater this season.

The teams have hit the over in eight of Philadelphia's 15 games with a set total.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.