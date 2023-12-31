Cardinals vs. Eagles: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 17
The Arizona Cardinals (3-12) will do their best to defy oddsmakers when they play the Philadelphia Eagles (11-4) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 as a 10.5-point underdog. This contest has an over/under of 48.
The recent betting insights and trends for the Eagles can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup with Cardinals. Before the Cardinals square off against the Eagles, check out their betting insights and trends.
Cardinals vs. Eagles Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Philadelphia Moneyline
|Arizona Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Eagles (-10.5)
|48
|-600
|+425
|FanDuel
|Eagles (-10.5)
|48
|-590
|+430
Arizona vs. Philadelphia Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Info: FOX
Cardinals vs. Eagles Betting Insights
- Arizona's record against the spread in 2023 is 7-8-0.
- As a 10.5-point underdog or more, the Cardinals have one win ATS (1-3) this year.
- Arizona has played 15 games this season, and nine of them have gone over the total.
- Philadelphia's ATS record is 6-6-3 this season.
- The Eagles have no wins ATS (0-1) as a 10.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- The teams have hit the over in eight of Philadelphia's 15 games with a set total.
