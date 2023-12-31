The Arizona Cardinals (3-12) hit the road to play the Philadelphia Eagles (11-4) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

In the article below, we provide all the details you need to watch this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Eagles vs. Cardinals

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Cardinals Insights

The Cardinals average 18.3 points per game, 6.1 fewer than the Eagles surrender (24.4).

The Cardinals collect 306.3 yards per game, 39.7 fewer yards than the 346 the Eagles give up.

Arizona rushes for 129.2 yards per game, 34.0 more than the 95.2 Philadelphia allows per contest.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over 17 times this season, one more turnover than the Eagles have forced (16).

Cardinals Away Performance

On the road, the Cardinals score 13.4 points per game and give up 23.3. That's less than they score (18.3) and allow (26.9) overall.

On the road, the Cardinals rack up 266.4 yards per game and give up 353.1. That's less than they gain (306.3) and allow (363) overall.

Arizona racks up 158.3 passing yards per game on the road (18.8 less than its overall average), and concedes 213.9 in away games (2.1 less than overall).

The Cardinals' average rushing yards gained (108.1) and allowed (139.3) in away games are both lower than their overall averages of 129.2 and 147, respectively.

The Cardinals' third-down percentages on offense (38.3%) and defense (45.9%) in road games are both lower than their overall numbers of 38.6% and 47.3%, respectively.

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/3/2023 at Pittsburgh W 24-10 CBS 12/17/2023 San Francisco L 45-29 CBS 12/24/2023 at Chicago L 27-16 FOX 12/31/2023 at Philadelphia - FOX 1/7/2024 Seattle - -

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.