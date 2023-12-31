Entering their Sunday, December 31 game against the Philadelphia Eagles (11-4) at Lincoln Financial Field, which starts at 1:00 PM , the Arizona Cardinals (3-12) will be monitoring 10 players on the injury report.

Last time out, the Cardinals lost 27-16 to the Chicago Bears.

The Eagles beat the New York Giants 33-25 in their most recent game.

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kyler Murray QB Illness Questionable Marquise Brown WR Heel Out Leki Fotu DT Hand Out Victor Dimukeje OLB Foot Limited Participation In Practice Zaven Collins LB Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Jonathan Ledbetter DL Knee Out Bobby Price CB Quad Questionable Andre Chachere CB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Garrett Williams CB Knee Questionable Owen Pappoe LB Ankle Questionable

Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Nicholas Morrow LB Abdomen Limited Participation In Practice Darius Slay CB Knee Out Zach Cunningham LB Knee Doubtful Albert Okwuegbunam TE Hamstring Out Landon Dickerson OG Thumb Full Participation In Practice

Cardinals vs. Eagles Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Info: FOX

Cardinals Season Insights

The Cardinals are generating 306.3 total yards per game on offense this season (24th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are giving up 363.0 total yards per contest (27th-ranked).

The Cardinals' defense has been bottom-five in scoring defense this season, allowing 26.9 points per game, which ranks second-worst in the NFL. Offensively, they rank 26th with 18.3 points per contest.

The Cardinals' passing offense has been bottom-five this season, compiling 177.1 passing yards per game, which ranks third-worst in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 12th with 216.0 passing yards surrendered per contest.

Arizona's defense has been a bottom-five unit in run defense this season, ceding 147.0 rushing yards per game, which ranks worst in the NFL. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks ninth with 129.2 rushing yards per contest.

At -1, the Cardinals sport the 17th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL, with 16 forced turnovers (24th in NFL) and 17 turnovers committed (10th in NFL).

Cardinals vs. Eagles Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Eagles (-12.5)

Eagles (-12.5) Moneyline: Eagles (-750), Cardinals (+525)

Eagles (-750), Cardinals (+525) Total: 48 points

