Cardinals vs. Eagles Player Props & Odds – Week 17
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 11:51 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Jalen Hurts will lead the Philadelphia Eagles into their game versus the Arizona Cardinals at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
Check out player props for the Eagles' and Cardinals' best players in this contest.
James Conner Touchdown Odds
- Conner Odds to Score First TD: +950
- Conner Odds to Score Anytime TD: +330
Jalen Hurts Touchdown Odds
- Hurts Odds to Score First TD: +300
- Hurts Odds to Score Anytime TD: +105
More Cardinals Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|James Conner
|-
|55.5 (-113)
|13.5 (-113)
|Greg Dortch
|-
|-
|32.5 (-113)
|Kyler Murray
|227.5 (-113)
|27.5 (-113)
|-
|Rondale Moore
|-
|-
|21.5 (-113)
|Trey McBride
|-
|-
|67.5 (-113)
|Michael Wilson
|-
|-
|30.5 (-113)
More Eagles Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|A.J. Brown
|-
|-
|86.5 (-113)
|Kenneth Gainwell
|-
|20.5 (-113)
|7.5 (-113)
|Dallas Goedert
|-
|-
|42.5 (-113)
|Jalen Hurts
|243.5 (-113)
|40.5 (-113)
|-
|DeVonta Smith
|-
|-
|55.5 (-113)
|D'Andre Swift
|-
|66.5 (-113)
|10.5 (-113)
