Jalen Hurts will lead the Philadelphia Eagles into their game versus the Arizona Cardinals at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Check out player props for the Eagles' and Cardinals' best players in this contest.

James Conner Touchdown Odds

Conner Odds to Score First TD: +950

Conner Odds to Score Anytime TD: +330

Jalen Hurts Touchdown Odds

Hurts Odds to Score First TD: +300

Hurts Odds to Score Anytime TD: +105

More Cardinals Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds James Conner - 55.5 (-113) 13.5 (-113) Greg Dortch - - 32.5 (-113) Kyler Murray 227.5 (-113) 27.5 (-113) - Rondale Moore - - 21.5 (-113) Trey McBride - - 67.5 (-113) Michael Wilson - - 30.5 (-113)

More Eagles Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds A.J. Brown - - 86.5 (-113) Kenneth Gainwell - 20.5 (-113) 7.5 (-113) Dallas Goedert - - 42.5 (-113) Jalen Hurts 243.5 (-113) 40.5 (-113) - DeVonta Smith - - 55.5 (-113) D'Andre Swift - 66.5 (-113) 10.5 (-113)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.