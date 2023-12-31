The Philadelphia Eagles (11-4) will face off against the Arizona Cardinals (3-12) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles are significant favorites in this one, with the spread currently at 12.5 points. An over/under of 48 points has been set for the outing.

Prior to live betting this week's matchup that has the Eagles taking on the Cardinals, check out the article below. We have put together all of the relevant stats and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Cardinals vs. Eagles Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Cardinals have had the lead six times, have been behind five times, and have been tied four times at the end of the first quarter this year.

The Eagles have led after the first quarter in eight games, have trailed after the first quarter in two games, and have been tied after the first quarter in five games in 2023.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 5.5 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 3.9 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

So far this season, the Cardinals have won the second quarter in five games, been outscored in the second quarter in nine games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

In 15 games this year, the Eagles have outscored their opponent in the second quarter five times, lost nine times, and tied one time.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging six points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering nine points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of 15 games this year, the Cardinals have outscored their opponent in the third quarter five times, lost nine times, and been knotted up one time.

In 15 games this year, the Eagles have won the third quarter nine times, lost three times, and tied three times.

Offensively, Philadelphia is averaging 7.1 points in the third quarter (best in NFL) this year. It is allowing 3.8 points on average in the third quarter (12th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Cardinals' 15 games this year, they have won the fourth quarter four times, been outscored nine times, and tied two times.

In 15 games this season, the Eagles have won the fourth quarter six times, lost eight times, and tied one time.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 6.9 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 7.6 points on average in that quarter.

Cardinals vs. Eagles Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Cardinals have led after the first half in six games this season. The team has been losing after the first half in nine games.

In 15 games this season, the Eagles have had the lead after the first half seven times (5-2 in those games) and have been losing after the first half eight times (6-2).

2nd Half

This year, the Cardinals have outscored their opponent in the second half in five games, been outscored in the second half in nine games, and tied in the second half in one game.

In 15 games this year, the Eagles have outscored their opponent in the second half nine times, been outscored four times, and been knotted up two times.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 13.9 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is surrendering 11.4 points on average in the second half.

