Who’s the Best Team in the Big Sky? See our Weekly Women's Big Sky Power Rankings
Who is the team to beat at the top of the Big Sky this college basketball season? Our power rankings below tell you what you need to know about each team.
Big Sky Power Rankings
1. Eastern Washington
- Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 26-3
- Overall Rank: 64th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 220th
- Last Game: W 60-33 vs Sacramento State
Next Game
- Opponent: Omaha
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
2. Montana
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 21-7
- Overall Rank: 105th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 80th
- Last Game: W 66-55 vs Idaho State
Next Game
- Opponent: South Dakota
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
3. Montana State
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 19-12
- Overall Rank: 123rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 141st
- Last Game: W 57-43 vs Weber State
Next Game
- Opponent: North Dakota State
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
4. Northern Arizona
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 20-10
- Overall Rank: 125th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 167th
- Last Game: W 76-72 vs Northern Colorado
Next Game
- Opponent: South Dakota State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
5. Idaho
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 17-11
- Overall Rank: 148th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 293rd
- Last Game: W 61-55 vs Portland State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Denver
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Altitude Sports (Watch on Fubo)
6. Idaho State
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 11-17
- Overall Rank: 200th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 70th
- Last Game: L 66-55 vs Montana
Next Game
- Opponent: North Dakota
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
7. Northern Colorado
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 10-17
- Overall Rank: 226th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 206th
- Last Game: L 76-72 vs Northern Arizona
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Oral Roberts
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
8. Portland State
- Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 6-22
- Overall Rank: 267th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 200th
- Last Game: L 61-55 vs Idaho
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UMKC
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
9. Weber State
- Current Record: 3-11 | Projected Record: 6-24
- Overall Rank: 288th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 143rd
- Last Game: L 57-43 vs Montana State
Next Game
- Opponent: UMKC
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
10. Sacramento State
- Current Record: 1-10 | Projected Record: 1-28
- Overall Rank: 341st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 135th
- Last Game: L 60-33 vs Eastern Washington
Next Game
- Opponent: @ St. Thomas
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
