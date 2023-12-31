The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (10-2, 1-0 Pac-12) hit the road in Pac-12 play against the Stanford Cardinal (5-6, 0-1 Pac-12) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Wildcats are double-digit favorites by 12.5 points in the game. The over/under in the matchup is set at 161.5.

Arizona vs. Stanford Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Stanford, California

Stanford, California Venue: Maples Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Arizona -12.5 161.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona Betting Records & Stats

In six games this season, Arizona and its opponents have scored more than 161.5 combined points.

Arizona's games this year have an average total of 164.3, 2.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Wildcats have put together a 10-2-0 record against the spread.

Arizona has had more success against the spread than Stanford this season, sporting an ATS record of 10-2-0, compared to the 5-5-0 record of Stanford.

Arizona vs. Stanford Over/Under Stats

Games Over 161.5 % of Games Over 161.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arizona 6 50% 93.2 171.1 71.2 145.9 158.5 Stanford 4 40% 77.9 171.1 74.7 145.9 148.9

Additional Arizona Insights & Trends

Arizona compiled a 13-10-0 record against the spread in conference play last season.

The Wildcats put up 93.2 points per game, 18.5 more points than the 74.7 the Cardinal allow.

When Arizona puts up more than 74.7 points, it is 9-2 against the spread and 9-2 overall.

Arizona vs. Stanford Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arizona 10-2-0 6-0 6-6-0 Stanford 5-5-0 0-0 7-3-0

Arizona vs. Stanford Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arizona Stanford 15-2 Home Record 9-6 6-4 Away Record 2-8 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 85.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.3 77.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.2 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-2-0

