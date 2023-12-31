Arizona vs. Stanford December 31 Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's Pac-12 schedule includes the Stanford Cardinal (4-4, 0-0 Pac-12) versus the Arizona Wildcats (8-1, 0-0 Pac-12) at 4:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Arizona vs. Stanford Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Arizona Players to Watch
- Caleb Love: 15.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Keshad Johnson: 13.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Oumar Ballo: 12.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Kylan Boswell: 11.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Pelle Larsson: 12.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Stanford Players to Watch
- Maxime Raynaud: 14.9 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jared Bynum: 9.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 7.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mike Jones: 12.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brandon Angel: 14.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Spencer Jones: 12.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Arizona vs. Stanford Stat Comparison
|Stanford Rank
|Stanford AVG
|Arizona AVG
|Arizona Rank
|72nd
|80.3
|Points Scored
|92.9
|2nd
|296th
|76.0
|Points Allowed
|67.0
|84th
|216th
|35.8
|Rebounds
|43.9
|10th
|330th
|6.8
|Off. Rebounds
|11.3
|46th
|48th
|9.3
|3pt Made
|8.2
|122nd
|19th
|18.0
|Assists
|21.9
|1st
|167th
|11.6
|Turnovers
|12.7
|253rd
