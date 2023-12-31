Sunday's Pac-12 schedule includes the Stanford Cardinal (4-4, 0-0 Pac-12) versus the Arizona Wildcats (8-1, 0-0 Pac-12) at 4:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Arizona vs. Stanford Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 31

Sunday, December 31 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Arizona Players to Watch

Caleb Love: 15.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Keshad Johnson: 13.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.9 BLK Oumar Ballo: 12.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Kylan Boswell: 11.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Pelle Larsson: 12.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Stanford Players to Watch

Maxime Raynaud: 14.9 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

14.9 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Jared Bynum: 9.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 7.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 7.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Mike Jones: 12.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Brandon Angel: 14.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Spencer Jones: 12.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Arizona vs. Stanford Stat Comparison

Stanford Rank Stanford AVG Arizona AVG Arizona Rank 72nd 80.3 Points Scored 92.9 2nd 296th 76.0 Points Allowed 67.0 84th 216th 35.8 Rebounds 43.9 10th 330th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 11.3 46th 48th 9.3 3pt Made 8.2 122nd 19th 18.0 Assists 21.9 1st 167th 11.6 Turnovers 12.7 253rd

