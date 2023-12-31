The Arizona Wildcats (8-3) will face the Seattle U Redhawks (1-8) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Arizona vs. Seattle U Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 31

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Arizona Players to Watch

Kailyn Gilbert: 14.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Esmery Martinez: 10.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Breya Cunningham: 8.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.5 BLK

8.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.5 BLK Helena Pueyo: 5.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

5.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Sali Kourouma: 9.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Seattle U Players to Watch

Mya Moore: 12.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK

12.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK Irena Korolenko: 10.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Peyton Howard: 7.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Makayla Moore: 6.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Asta Blauenfeldt: 5.0 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

