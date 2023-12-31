The California Golden Bears (4-8, 0-1 Pac-12) are at home in Pac-12 action against the Arizona State Sun Devils (7-5, 1-0 Pac-12) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Golden Bears are 2.5-point favorites in the game. The point total in the matchup is set at 148.5.

Arizona State vs. Cal Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: Haas Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cal -2.5 148.5

Sun Devils Betting Records & Stats

Arizona State has played four games this season that ended with a combined score above 148.5 points.

The average over/under for Arizona State's contests this season is 137.5, 11.0 fewer points than this game's point total.

So far this season, Arizona State has put together a 4-8-0 record against the spread.

Cal has a 6-6-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 4-8-0 mark of Arizona State.

Arizona State vs. Cal Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cal 6 50% 76.4 144.1 77.9 147.7 144.7 Arizona State 4 33.3% 67.7 144.1 69.8 147.7 141.9

Additional Arizona State Insights & Trends

The Golden Bears' record against the spread in Pac-12 action last year was 9-12-0.

The Sun Devils average 10.2 fewer points per game (67.7) than the Golden Bears give up (77.9).

When it scores more than 77.9 points, Arizona State is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

Arizona State vs. Cal Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cal 6-6-0 1-4 9-3-0 Arizona State 4-8-0 1-4 5-7-0

Arizona State vs. Cal Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Cal Arizona State 3-14 Home Record 10-5 0-12 Away Record 7-6 4-12-0 Home ATS Record 4-10-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 60.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.1 56.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.