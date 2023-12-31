Sunday's Pac-12 schedule includes the California Golden Bears (3-7, 0-0 Pac-12) versus the Arizona State Sun Devils (6-4, 0-0 Pac-12) at 8:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Arizona State vs. Cal Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 31

Sunday, December 31 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Arizona State Players to Watch

Frankie Collins: 12.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Jose Perez: 13.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Neal Jamiya: 11.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Alonzo Gaffney: 8.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.6 BLK

8.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.6 BLK Kamari Lands: 5.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

Cal Players to Watch

Fardaws Aimaq: 16.7 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK

16.7 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK Jaylon Tyson: 20.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

20.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Jalen Cole: 16.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Grant Newell: 6.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Keonte Kennedy: 13.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Arizona State vs. Cal Stat Comparison

Cal Rank Cal AVG Arizona State AVG Arizona State Rank 141st 76.5 Points Scored 69.0 294th 302nd 76.8 Points Allowed 70.0 155th 100th 38.4 Rebounds 35.8 216th 55th 11.1 Off. Rebounds 7.2 308th 70th 8.9 3pt Made 6.2 290th 320th 10.9 Assists 12.8 230th 245th 12.6 Turnovers 11.4 148th

