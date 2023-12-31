Arizona State vs. Cal December 31 Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's Pac-12 schedule includes the California Golden Bears (3-7, 0-0 Pac-12) versus the Arizona State Sun Devils (6-4, 0-0 Pac-12) at 8:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Arizona State vs. Cal Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Arizona State Players to Watch
- Frankie Collins: 12.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jose Perez: 13.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Neal Jamiya: 11.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Alonzo Gaffney: 8.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Kamari Lands: 5.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
Cal Players to Watch
- Fardaws Aimaq: 16.7 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Jaylon Tyson: 20.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jalen Cole: 16.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Grant Newell: 6.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Keonte Kennedy: 13.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Arizona State vs. Cal Stat Comparison
|Cal Rank
|Cal AVG
|Arizona State AVG
|Arizona State Rank
|141st
|76.5
|Points Scored
|69.0
|294th
|302nd
|76.8
|Points Allowed
|70.0
|155th
|100th
|38.4
|Rebounds
|35.8
|216th
|55th
|11.1
|Off. Rebounds
|7.2
|308th
|70th
|8.9
|3pt Made
|6.2
|290th
|320th
|10.9
|Assists
|12.8
|230th
|245th
|12.6
|Turnovers
|11.4
|148th
