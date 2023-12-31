The California Golden Bears (4-8, 0-1 Pac-12) are home in Pac-12 play versus the Arizona State Sun Devils (7-5, 1-0 Pac-12) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Arizona State vs. Cal Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California

Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Pac-12 Games

Arizona State Stats Insights

The Sun Devils are shooting 41.5% from the field, 3.8% lower than the 45.3% the Golden Bears' opponents have shot this season.

Arizona State is 4-1 when it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.

The Sun Devils are the 243rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Bears sit at 89th.

The Sun Devils' 67.7 points per game are 10.2 fewer points than the 77.9 the Golden Bears give up.

Arizona State has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 77.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arizona State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Arizona State put up 71.1 points per game last season, 1.6 more than it averaged on the road (69.5).

At home, the Sun Devils allowed 65.0 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 71.4.

At home, Arizona State sunk 6.9 trifectas per game last season, 0.8 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.7). Arizona State's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (30.0%) than away (30.6%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arizona State Upcoming Schedule