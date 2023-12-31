How to Watch Arizona State vs. Cal on TV or Live Stream - December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 12:17 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The California Golden Bears (4-8, 0-1 Pac-12) are home in Pac-12 play versus the Arizona State Sun Devils (7-5, 1-0 Pac-12) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Arizona State vs. Cal Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Pac-12 Games
Arizona State Stats Insights
- The Sun Devils are shooting 41.5% from the field, 3.8% lower than the 45.3% the Golden Bears' opponents have shot this season.
- Arizona State is 4-1 when it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.
- The Sun Devils are the 243rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Bears sit at 89th.
- The Sun Devils' 67.7 points per game are 10.2 fewer points than the 77.9 the Golden Bears give up.
- Arizona State has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 77.9 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Arizona State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Arizona State put up 71.1 points per game last season, 1.6 more than it averaged on the road (69.5).
- At home, the Sun Devils allowed 65.0 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 71.4.
- At home, Arizona State sunk 6.9 trifectas per game last season, 0.8 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.7). Arizona State's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (30.0%) than away (30.6%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Arizona State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|TCU
|L 79-59
|Dickies Arena
|12/20/2023
|Northwestern
|L 65-46
|Footprint Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Stanford
|W 76-73
|Maples Pavilion
|12/31/2023
|@ Cal
|-
|Haas Pavilion
|1/4/2024
|Utah
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|1/6/2024
|Colorado
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.