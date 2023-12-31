Sunday's contest at Haas Pavilion has the California Golden Bears (4-8, 0-1 Pac-12) squaring off against the Arizona State Sun Devils (7-5, 1-0 Pac-12) at 8:00 PM ET (on December 31). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 74-72 victory for Cal, so expect a competitive matchup.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Arizona State vs. Cal Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: Haas Pavilion

Arizona State vs. Cal Score Prediction

Prediction: Cal 74, Arizona State 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona State vs. Cal

Computer Predicted Spread: Cal (-2.7)

Cal (-2.7) Computer Predicted Total: 145.9

Cal has a 6-6-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Arizona State, who is 4-8-0 ATS. A total of nine out of the Golden Bears' games this season have gone over the point total, and five of the Sun Devils' games have gone over.

Arizona State Performance Insights

The Sun Devils' -26 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 67.7 points per game (318th in college basketball) while allowing 69.8 per outing (147th in college basketball).

Arizona State loses the rebound battle by an average of 7.5 boards. It records 35.1 rebounds per game (248th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 42.6.

Arizona State connects on 6.3 three-pointers per game (284th in college basketball) while shooting 29.3% from beyond the arc (326th in college basketball). It is making 1.5 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 7.8 per game at 31.1%.

Arizona State has committed 11.1 turnovers per game (121st in college basketball), 2.6 fewer than the 13.7 it forces (71st in college basketball).

