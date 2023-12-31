The Arizona Wildcats (10-2, 1-0 Pac-12) face the Stanford Cardinal (5-6, 0-1 Pac-12) in a matchup of Pac-12 teams at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday. The game airs on Pac-12 Network.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Arizona vs. Stanford matchup.

Arizona vs. Stanford Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California
  • How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Arizona vs. Stanford Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arizona Moneyline Stanford Moneyline

Arizona vs. Stanford Betting Trends

  • Arizona has compiled a 10-2-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Wildcats and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of 12 times this season.
  • Stanford has compiled a 5-6-0 record against the spread this year.
  • In the Cardinal's 11 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

Arizona Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1000
  • Arizona is only second-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1000), but best according to computer rankings.
  • The Wildcats' national championship odds have improved from +2000 at the beginning of the season to +1000, the 35th-biggest change among all teams.
  • The implied probability of Arizona winning the national championship, based on its +1000 moneyline odds, is 9.1%.

