The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (10-2, 1-0 Pac-12) travel in Pac-12 action against the Stanford Cardinal (5-6, 0-1 Pac-12) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Arizona vs. Stanford Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Pac-12 Games

Arizona Stats Insights

This season, the Wildcats have a 50.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.9% higher than the 43.2% of shots the Cardinal's opponents have hit.

In games Arizona shoots higher than 43.2% from the field, it is 9-1 overall.

The Wildcats are the third-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinal sit at 191st.

The Wildcats score 93.2 points per game, 18.5 more points than the 74.7 the Cardinal give up.

Arizona has a 9-2 record when putting up more than 74.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Arizona played better in home games last season, posting 85.2 points per game, compared to 77.1 per game in road games.

The Wildcats gave up 68.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 74.5 in road games.

When playing at home, Arizona sunk 0.5 fewer treys per game (8.5) than away from home (9.0). However, it sported a better three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to in away games (35.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arizona Upcoming Schedule