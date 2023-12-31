How to Watch Arizona vs. Stanford on TV or Live Stream - December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 8:16 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (10-2, 1-0 Pac-12) travel in Pac-12 action against the Stanford Cardinal (5-6, 0-1 Pac-12) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Arizona vs. Stanford Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Pac-12 Games
Arizona Stats Insights
- This season, the Wildcats have a 50.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.9% higher than the 43.2% of shots the Cardinal's opponents have hit.
- In games Arizona shoots higher than 43.2% from the field, it is 9-1 overall.
- The Wildcats are the third-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinal sit at 191st.
- The Wildcats score 93.2 points per game, 18.5 more points than the 74.7 the Cardinal give up.
- Arizona has a 9-2 record when putting up more than 74.7 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Arizona played better in home games last season, posting 85.2 points per game, compared to 77.1 per game in road games.
- The Wildcats gave up 68.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 74.5 in road games.
- When playing at home, Arizona sunk 0.5 fewer treys per game (8.5) than away from home (9.0). However, it sported a better three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to in away games (35.9%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Arizona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Alabama
|W 87-74
|Footprint Center
|12/23/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|L 96-95
|T-Mobile Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Cal
|W 100-81
|Haas Pavilion
|12/31/2023
|@ Stanford
|-
|Maples Pavilion
|1/4/2024
|Colorado
|-
|McKale Center
|1/6/2024
|Utah
|-
|McKale Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.