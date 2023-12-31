Sunday's contest features the No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (10-2, 1-0 Pac-12) and the Stanford Cardinal (5-6, 0-1 Pac-12) clashing at Maples Pavilion in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 87-72 victory for heavily favored Arizona according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on December 31.

There is no line set for the game.

Arizona vs. Stanford Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Where: Stanford, California

Venue: Maples Pavilion

Arizona vs. Stanford Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 87, Stanford 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona vs. Stanford

Computer Predicted Spread: Arizona (-14.7)

Arizona (-14.7) Computer Predicted Total: 158.5

Stanford has a 5-5-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Arizona, who is 10-2-0 ATS. A total of seven out of the Cardinal's games this season have hit the over, and six of the Wildcats' games have gone over.

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats' +264 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 22.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 93.2 points per game (first in college basketball) while allowing 71.2 per contest (188th in college basketball).

Arizona wins the rebound battle by 14.2 boards on average. It records 45.0 rebounds per game, third in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 30.8.

Arizona knocks down 7.6 three-pointers per game (173rd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.1 on average.

Arizona has won the turnover battle by 1.6 per game, committing 12.9 (276th in college basketball) while forcing 14.5 (43rd in college basketball).

