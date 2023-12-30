The Northern Colorado Bears (5-6, 0-0 Big Sky) are at home in Big Sky action against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-6, 0-0 Big Sky) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Bears are 5.5-point favorites in the game. The over/under is set at 150.5 in the matchup.

Northern Arizona vs. Northern Colorado Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Greeley, Colorado

Greeley, Colorado Venue: Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Northern Colorado -5.5 150.5

Lumberjacks Betting Records & Stats

Northern Arizona and its opponents have combined to score more than 150.5 points just twice this season.

The average over/under for Northern Arizona's outings this season is 141.4, 9.1 fewer points than this game's point total.

So far this year, Northern Arizona has put together a 6-6-0 record against the spread.

Northern Arizona (6-6-0 ATS) has covered the spread 33.3% of the time, 16.7% more often than Northern Colorado (3-6-0) this season.

Northern Arizona vs. Northern Colorado Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northern Colorado 4 44.4% 76.9 143 77.1 152.4 147.6 Northern Arizona 2 16.7% 66.1 143 75.3 152.4 144.8

Additional Northern Arizona Insights & Trends

The Bears had eight wins in 20 games against the spread last year in Big Sky games.

The Lumberjacks put up an average of 66.1 points per game, 11 fewer points than the 77.1 the Bears give up to opponents.

Northern Arizona has put together a 3-0 ATS record and a 3-0 overall record in games it scores more than 77.1 points.

Northern Arizona vs. Northern Colorado Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northern Colorado 3-6-0 0-2 6-3-0 Northern Arizona 6-6-0 4-3 4-8-0

Northern Arizona vs. Northern Colorado Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Northern Colorado Northern Arizona 6-7 Home Record 6-8 3-12 Away Record 3-13 5-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 4-10-0 Away ATS Record 10-5-0 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.6 70.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-2-0 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-10-0

