Northern Arizona vs. Northern Colorado December 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Northern Colorado Bears (4-4) play a fellow Big Sky squad, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-3), on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET.
Northern Arizona vs. Northern Colorado Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Northern Arizona Players to Watch
- Emily Rodabaugh: 11.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Leia Beattie: 10.1 PTS, 5 REB, 2.7 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sophie Glancey: 12.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK
- Grace Beasley: 7.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Olivia Moran: 8 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
Northern Colorado Players to Watch
- Delaynie Byrne: 16.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Hannah Simental: 13.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Gabi Fields: 9.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Seneca Hackley: 7.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Tatum West: 6.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
