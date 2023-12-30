Saturday's Big Sky slate includes the Northern Colorado Bears (4-6, 0-0 Big Sky) meeting the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (5-5, 0-0 Big Sky) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northern Arizona vs. Northern Colorado Game Information

Northern Arizona Players to Watch

Trenton McLaughlin: 16.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Liam Lloyd: 7.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Jayden Jackson: 10.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Oakland Fort: 10.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Carson Basham: 8.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK

Northern Colorado Players to Watch

Saint Thomas: 17.9 PTS, 10.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

17.9 PTS, 10.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Dejour Reaves: 15.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Brock Wisne: 11.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Riley Abercrombie: 9.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaron Rillie: 7.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Northern Arizona vs. Northern Colorado Stat Comparison

Northern Colorado Rank Northern Colorado AVG Northern Arizona AVG Northern Arizona Rank 152nd 76.3 Points Scored 66.6 325th 301st 76.9 Points Allowed 73.9 250th 180th 36.9 Rebounds 31.4 344th 224th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 6.6 338th 112th 8.3 3pt Made 6.6 257th 204th 13.2 Assists 13.8 171st 244th 12.6 Turnovers 13.5 304th

