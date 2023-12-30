Northern Arizona vs. Northern Colorado December 30 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big Sky slate includes the Northern Colorado Bears (4-6, 0-0 Big Sky) meeting the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (5-5, 0-0 Big Sky) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Northern Arizona vs. Northern Colorado Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Northern Arizona Players to Watch
- Trenton McLaughlin: 16.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Liam Lloyd: 7.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jayden Jackson: 10.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Oakland Fort: 10.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Carson Basham: 8.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
Northern Colorado Players to Watch
- Saint Thomas: 17.9 PTS, 10.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dejour Reaves: 15.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brock Wisne: 11.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Riley Abercrombie: 9.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaron Rillie: 7.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
Northern Arizona vs. Northern Colorado Stat Comparison
|Northern Colorado Rank
|Northern Colorado AVG
|Northern Arizona AVG
|Northern Arizona Rank
|152nd
|76.3
|Points Scored
|66.6
|325th
|301st
|76.9
|Points Allowed
|73.9
|250th
|180th
|36.9
|Rebounds
|31.4
|344th
|224th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|6.6
|338th
|112th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|6.6
|257th
|204th
|13.2
|Assists
|13.8
|171st
|244th
|12.6
|Turnovers
|13.5
|304th
