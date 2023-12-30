Saturday's Big Sky slate includes the Northern Colorado Bears (4-6, 0-0 Big Sky) meeting the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (5-5, 0-0 Big Sky) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northern Arizona vs. Northern Colorado Game Information

Northern Arizona Players to Watch

  • Trenton McLaughlin: 16.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Liam Lloyd: 7.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jayden Jackson: 10.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Oakland Fort: 10.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Carson Basham: 8.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK

Northern Colorado Players to Watch

  • Saint Thomas: 17.9 PTS, 10.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Dejour Reaves: 15.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Brock Wisne: 11.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Riley Abercrombie: 9.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jaron Rillie: 7.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Northern Arizona vs. Northern Colorado Stat Comparison

Northern Colorado Rank Northern Colorado AVG Northern Arizona AVG Northern Arizona Rank
152nd 76.3 Points Scored 66.6 325th
301st 76.9 Points Allowed 73.9 250th
180th 36.9 Rebounds 31.4 344th
224th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 6.6 338th
112th 8.3 3pt Made 6.6 257th
204th 13.2 Assists 13.8 171st
244th 12.6 Turnovers 13.5 304th

