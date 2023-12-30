Northern Arizona vs. Northern Colorado Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 30
Saturday's game between the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (8-3) and Northern Colorado Bears (4-5) at J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome has a projected final score of 76-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Northern Arizona, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET on December 30.
The Lumberjacks enter this matchup after an 81-70 victory against Southern Utah on Thursday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Northern Arizona vs. Northern Colorado Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Northern Arizona vs. Northern Colorado Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northern Arizona 76, Northern Colorado 64
Other Big Sky Predictions
Northern Arizona Schedule Analysis
- Against the Portland Pilots, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Lumberjacks registered their signature win of the season on November 24, a 66-65 victory.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Northern Arizona is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 49th-most wins.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Lumberjacks are 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 12th-most victories.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Northern Arizona 2023-24 Best Wins
- 66-65 over Portland (No. 96) on November 24
- 96-65 at home over Pacific (No. 151) on December 6
- 74-69 on the road over UCSD (No. 218) on November 19
- 81-70 on the road over Southern Utah (No. 219) on December 21
- 92-76 on the road over San Francisco (No. 220) on December 9
Northern Arizona Leaders
- Emily Rodabaugh: 12.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.6 FG%, 40.3 3PT% (27-for-67)
- Sophie Glancey: 12.4 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 51.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8)
- Leia Beattie: 10.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 41.0 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46)
- Grace Beasley: 9.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.4 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (5-for-28)
- Olivia Moran: 8.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20)
Northern Arizona Performance Insights
- The Lumberjacks outscore opponents by 6.2 points per game (scoring 75.9 points per game to rank 63rd in college basketball while allowing 69.7 per contest to rank 283rd in college basketball) and have a +68 scoring differential overall.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.