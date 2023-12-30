The Northern Colorado Bears (5-6, 0-0 Big Sky) take on the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-6, 0-0 Big Sky) in a matchup of Big Sky teams at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Northern Colorado vs. Northern Arizona matchup in this article.

Northern Arizona vs. Northern Colorado Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center in Greeley, Colorado

Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center in Greeley, Colorado How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northern Arizona vs. Northern Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northern Colorado Moneyline Northern Arizona Moneyline

Northern Arizona vs. Northern Colorado Betting Trends

Northern Arizona has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

When playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this season, the Lumberjacks have an ATS record of 4-4.

Northern Colorado is 3-6-0 ATS this season.

Bears games have hit the over six out of nine times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.