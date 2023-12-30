Big Sky rivals meet when the Northern Colorado Bears (5-6, 0-0 Big Sky) welcome in the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-6, 0-0 Big Sky) at Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center, tipping off at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Northern Arizona vs. Northern Colorado Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center in Greeley, Colorado
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Arizona Stats Insights

  • The Lumberjacks are shooting 43.7% from the field, 0.9% lower than the 44.6% the Bears' opponents have shot this season.
  • Northern Arizona has put together a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.
  • The Bears are the rebounding team in the nation, the Lumberjacks rank 349th.
  • The Lumberjacks' 66.1 points per game are 11 fewer points than the 77.1 the Bears give up to opponents.
  • Northern Arizona is 3-0 when it scores more than 77.1 points.

Northern Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Northern Arizona averaged 78.6 points per game at home last season, and 68.9 on the road.
  • At home, the Lumberjacks conceded 72.6 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.8).
  • Northern Arizona made more 3-pointers at home (9.4 per game) than away (7.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.4%) than on the road (34.3%).

Northern Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Incarnate Word W 76-75 McDermott Center
12/16/2023 Southern Utah W 76-74 J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
12/20/2023 @ San Francisco L 91-51 War Memorial Gymnasium
12/30/2023 @ Northern Colorado - Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
1/3/2024 @ Omaha - Baxter Arena
1/6/2024 North Dakota - J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome

