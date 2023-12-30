How to Watch Northern Arizona vs. Northern Colorado on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:17 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Big Sky rivals meet when the Northern Colorado Bears (5-6, 0-0 Big Sky) welcome in the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-6, 0-0 Big Sky) at Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center, tipping off at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
Northern Arizona vs. Northern Colorado Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center in Greeley, Colorado
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northern Arizona Stats Insights
- The Lumberjacks are shooting 43.7% from the field, 0.9% lower than the 44.6% the Bears' opponents have shot this season.
- Northern Arizona has put together a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.
- The Bears are the rebounding team in the nation, the Lumberjacks rank 349th.
- The Lumberjacks' 66.1 points per game are 11 fewer points than the 77.1 the Bears give up to opponents.
- Northern Arizona is 3-0 when it scores more than 77.1 points.
Northern Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Northern Arizona averaged 78.6 points per game at home last season, and 68.9 on the road.
- At home, the Lumberjacks conceded 72.6 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.8).
- Northern Arizona made more 3-pointers at home (9.4 per game) than away (7.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.4%) than on the road (34.3%).
Northern Arizona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Incarnate Word
|W 76-75
|McDermott Center
|12/16/2023
|Southern Utah
|W 76-74
|J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
|12/20/2023
|@ San Francisco
|L 91-51
|War Memorial Gymnasium
|12/30/2023
|@ Northern Colorado
|-
|Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Omaha
|-
|Baxter Arena
|1/6/2024
|North Dakota
|-
|J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
