Maricopa County, AZ High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:34 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Maricopa County, Arizona? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Maricopa County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Everett High School at Scottsdale Christian Academy
- Game Time: 12:01 AM MT on December 29
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Paul II High School - Plano at Mountain View High School - Mesa
- Game Time: 1:00 PM AZT on December 30
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
