Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Maricopa County, Arizona? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Maricopa County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Everett High School at Scottsdale Christian Academy

Game Time: 12:01 AM MT on December 29

12:01 AM MT on December 29 Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

John Paul II High School - Plano at Mountain View High School - Mesa