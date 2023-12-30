Saturday's game that pits the Middle Tennessee Raiders (10-3) against the Grand Canyon Antelopes (9-3) at Grand Canyon University Arena has a projected final score of 64-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Middle Tennessee, who we project as a small favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM on December 30.

Their last time out, the Antelopes won on Wednesday 115-41 against Arizona Christian.

Grand Canyon vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon vs. Middle Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 64, Grand Canyon 59

Other WAC Predictions

Grand Canyon Schedule Analysis

The Antelopes defeated the No. 117-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Arizona State Sun Devils, 66-59, on December 8, which goes down as their best win of the season.

Grand Canyon has one win versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 49th-most in the country.

The Antelopes have three losses versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 32nd-most in the country.

Grand Canyon 2023-24 Best Wins

66-59 on the road over Arizona State (No. 117) on December 8

65-63 on the road over Idaho (No. 172) on December 17

55-52 at home over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 175) on November 6

55-36 at home over Fresno State (No. 227) on November 24

77-48 on the road over UT Arlington (No. 234) on December 2

Grand Canyon Leaders

Trinity San Antonio: 12.0 PTS, 2.2 STL, 46.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

12.0 PTS, 2.2 STL, 46.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Tiarra Brown: 10.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

10.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Naudia Evans: 9.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.6 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (24-for-57)

9.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.6 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (24-for-57) Olivia Lane: 7.0 PTS, 44.3 FG%

7.0 PTS, 44.3 FG% Shay Fano: 7.3 PTS, 48.1 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (13-for-35)

Grand Canyon Performance Insights

The Antelopes have a +156 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.0 points per game. They're putting up 67.6 points per game to rank 164th in college basketball and are allowing 54.6 per contest to rank 35th in college basketball.

The Antelopes are posting 68.3 points per game this season in home games, which is 1.7 more points than they're averaging on the road (66.6).

Grand Canyon is surrendering 51.3 points per game this year in home games, which is 7.9 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (59.2).

