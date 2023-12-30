The Grand Canyon Antelopes (11-1) look to build on a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Grand Canyon vs. Louisiana Tech matchup.

Grand Canyon vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grand Canyon vs. Louisiana Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Grand Canyon Moneyline Louisiana Tech Moneyline
BetMGM Grand Canyon (-7.5) 139.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Grand Canyon (-7.5) 138.5 -320 +255 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Grand Canyon vs. Louisiana Tech Betting Trends

  • Grand Canyon has covered seven times in 11 games with a spread this season.
  • The Antelopes and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of 11 times this season.
  • Louisiana Tech has compiled a 6-5-0 record against the spread this year.
  • So far this season, four out of the Bulldogs' 11 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Grand Canyon Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +30000
  • Bookmakers rate Grand Canyon much lower (78th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (53rd).
  • Grand Canyon's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.3%.

