The Grand Canyon Antelopes (11-1) look to build on a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Grand Canyon vs. Louisiana Tech matchup.

Grand Canyon vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grand Canyon vs. Louisiana Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Grand Canyon Moneyline Louisiana Tech Moneyline BetMGM Grand Canyon (-7.5) 139.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Grand Canyon (-7.5) 138.5 -320 +255 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Grand Canyon vs. Louisiana Tech Betting Trends

Grand Canyon has covered seven times in 11 games with a spread this season.

The Antelopes and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of 11 times this season.

Louisiana Tech has compiled a 6-5-0 record against the spread this year.

So far this season, four out of the Bulldogs' 11 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Grand Canyon Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 Bookmakers rate Grand Canyon much lower (78th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (53rd).

Grand Canyon's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.3%.

