Grand Canyon vs. Louisiana Tech: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 30
The Grand Canyon Antelopes (11-1) look to build on a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Grand Canyon vs. Louisiana Tech matchup.
Grand Canyon vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Grand Canyon vs. Louisiana Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Grand Canyon Moneyline
|Louisiana Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Grand Canyon (-7.5)
|139.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Grand Canyon (-7.5)
|138.5
|-320
|+255
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Grand Canyon vs. Louisiana Tech Betting Trends
- Grand Canyon has covered seven times in 11 games with a spread this season.
- The Antelopes and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of 11 times this season.
- Louisiana Tech has compiled a 6-5-0 record against the spread this year.
- So far this season, four out of the Bulldogs' 11 games with an over/under have hit the over.
Grand Canyon Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +30000
- Bookmakers rate Grand Canyon much lower (78th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (53rd).
- Grand Canyon's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.3%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.