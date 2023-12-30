The Grand Canyon Antelopes (11-1) will be attempting to continue a five-game home winning run when hosting the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Grand Canyon University Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Grand Canyon vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other WAC Games

Grand Canyon Stats Insights

  • This season, the Antelopes have a 48.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.3% higher than the 38.2% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have hit.
  • Grand Canyon is 10-1 when it shoots higher than 38.2% from the field.
  • The Antelopes are the 40th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 37th.
  • The Antelopes record 83.4 points per game, 19.9 more points than the 63.5 the Bulldogs allow.
  • When Grand Canyon puts up more than 63.5 points, it is 11-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Grand Canyon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Grand Canyon scored 81.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 67.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 13.8 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Antelopes played better at home last year, surrendering 64.8 points per game, compared to 69.3 away from home.
  • At home, Grand Canyon averaged 2.4 more threes per game (9.7) than on the road (7.3). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (40%) compared to on the road (33.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grand Canyon Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Portland W 91-63 Footprint Center
12/20/2023 Sam Houston W 76-64 Grand Canyon University Arena
12/27/2023 Bethesda (CA) W 124-74 Bryant Fitness Center
12/30/2023 Louisiana Tech - Grand Canyon University Arena
1/4/2024 @ Southern Utah - America First Event Center
1/6/2024 @ Utah Tech - Burns Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.