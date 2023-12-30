The Grand Canyon Antelopes (11-1) will be attempting to continue a five-game home winning run when hosting the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Grand Canyon University Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Grand Canyon vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other WAC Games

Grand Canyon Stats Insights

This season, the Antelopes have a 48.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.3% higher than the 38.2% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have hit.

Grand Canyon is 10-1 when it shoots higher than 38.2% from the field.

The Antelopes are the 40th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 37th.

The Antelopes record 83.4 points per game, 19.9 more points than the 63.5 the Bulldogs allow.

When Grand Canyon puts up more than 63.5 points, it is 11-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Grand Canyon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Grand Canyon scored 81.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 67.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 13.8 points per contest.

Defensively the Antelopes played better at home last year, surrendering 64.8 points per game, compared to 69.3 away from home.

At home, Grand Canyon averaged 2.4 more threes per game (9.7) than on the road (7.3). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (40%) compared to on the road (33.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grand Canyon Upcoming Schedule