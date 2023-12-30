How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Louisiana Tech on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:16 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Grand Canyon Antelopes (11-1) will be attempting to continue a five-game home winning run when hosting the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Grand Canyon University Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Grand Canyon vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other WAC Games
Grand Canyon Stats Insights
- This season, the Antelopes have a 48.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.3% higher than the 38.2% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have hit.
- Grand Canyon is 10-1 when it shoots higher than 38.2% from the field.
- The Antelopes are the 40th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 37th.
- The Antelopes record 83.4 points per game, 19.9 more points than the 63.5 the Bulldogs allow.
- When Grand Canyon puts up more than 63.5 points, it is 11-1.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Grand Canyon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Grand Canyon scored 81.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 67.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 13.8 points per contest.
- Defensively the Antelopes played better at home last year, surrendering 64.8 points per game, compared to 69.3 away from home.
- At home, Grand Canyon averaged 2.4 more threes per game (9.7) than on the road (7.3). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (40%) compared to on the road (33.3%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Grand Canyon Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Portland
|W 91-63
|Footprint Center
|12/20/2023
|Sam Houston
|W 76-64
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|12/27/2023
|Bethesda (CA)
|W 124-74
|Bryant Fitness Center
|12/30/2023
|Louisiana Tech
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Southern Utah
|-
|America First Event Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Utah Tech
|-
|Burns Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.