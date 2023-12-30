For bracketology analysis on Grand Canyon and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.

How Grand Canyon ranks

Record WAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-3 2-0 NR NR 181

Grand Canyon's best wins

In its best win of the season, which took place on December 30, Grand Canyon defeated the Middle Tennessee Raiders (No. 73 in the RPI) by a score of 68-59. Against Middle Tennessee, Naudia Evans led the team by delivering 20 points to go along with one rebound and four assists.

Next best wins

66-59 on the road over Arizona State (No. 116/RPI) on December 8

55-52 at home over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 180/RPI) on November 6

77-48 on the road over UT Arlington (No. 195/RPI) on December 2

65-63 on the road over Idaho (No. 248/RPI) on December 17

63-40 at home over Nicholls (No. 264/RPI) on November 25

Grand Canyon's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 2-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Antelopes are 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins, but also tied for the 45th-most defeats.

The Antelopes have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation based on the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Grand Canyon has drawn the 230th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

In terms of the Antelopes' upcoming schedule, they have 16 games on tap versus teams that have a worse record, and they have six contests against teams above .500.

Grand Canyon has 18 games remaining this year, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Grand Canyon's next game

Matchup: Grand Canyon Antelopes vs. Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Grand Canyon Antelopes vs. Southern Utah Thunderbirds Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

