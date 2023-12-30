If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of Grand Canyon and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, see the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Grand Canyon's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Grand Canyon ranks

Record WAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-1 2-0 41 38 14

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grand Canyon's best wins

Grand Canyon captured its signature win of the season on December 5, when it secured a 79-73 victory over the San Diego State Aztecs, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 3), according to the RPI. Rayshon Harrison, as the leading point-getter in the win over San Diego State, compiled 23 points, while Tyon Grant-Foster was second on the squad with 18.

Next best wins

76-72 over San Francisco (No. 49/RPI) on November 17

73-70 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 67/RPI) on December 30

69-64 on the road over Liberty (No. 87/RPI) on December 9

89-55 at home over Northern Arizona (No. 143/RPI) on November 12

76-69 at home over UT Arlington (No. 169/RPI) on December 2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Grand Canyon's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), Grand Canyon is 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the eighth-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Antelopes are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 14th-most wins.

The Antelopes have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation based on the RPI (six).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Grand Canyon gets the 172nd-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Antelopes have nine games remaining against teams over .500. They have 18 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

When it comes to GCU's upcoming schedule, it has 18 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Grand Canyon's next game

Matchup: Southern Utah Thunderbirds vs. Grand Canyon Antelopes

Southern Utah Thunderbirds vs. Grand Canyon Antelopes Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 8:30 PM ET Location: America First Event Center in Cedar City, Utah

America First Event Center in Cedar City, Utah TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Grand Canyon games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.