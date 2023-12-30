How to Watch G League Basketball Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Saturday, December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:21 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today's G League lineup has lots in store. Among those games is the Long Island Nets playing the Cleveland Charge.
G League Basketball Streaming Live Today
Watch Long Island Nets vs Cleveland Charge
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Live Stream: Bally Sports
Watch Salt Lake City Stars vs Stockton Kings
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: CBS
