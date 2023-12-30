If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of Arizona and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, see the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Arizona ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-4 1-0 NR NR 47

Arizona's best wins

Arizona captured its best win of the season on November 10, when it grabbed an 87-64 victory over the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 96) in the RPI. In the win against Northern Arizona, Esmery Martinez amassed a team-high 14 points. Jada Williams chipped in 13 points.

Next best wins

91-52 on the road over Arizona State (No. 116/RPI) on December 17

61-52 over South Dakota (No. 165/RPI) on November 20

90-67 over Memphis (No. 187/RPI) on November 18

70-54 at home over Loyola Marymount (No. 218/RPI) on November 12

81-38 at home over UCSD (No. 230/RPI) on December 7

Arizona's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Based on the RPI, Arizona has three losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 30th-most in the nation.

According to the RPI, the Wildcats have one win against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 49th-most in Division 1.

According to the RPI, Arizona has three wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 42nd-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Arizona has been given the 62nd-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

As far as the Wildcats' upcoming schedule, they have two games on tap versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 17 contests against teams over .500.

Of Arizona's 17 remaining games this year, it has eight upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Arizona's next game

Matchup: Arizona Wildcats vs. Colorado Buffaloes

Arizona Wildcats vs. Colorado Buffaloes Date/Time: Friday, January 5 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5 at 8:00 PM ET Location: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona

McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

