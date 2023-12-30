What are Arizona's chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Arizona's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1000

+1000 Preseason national championship odds: +2000

+2000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +1000

How Arizona ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-3 1-1 1 1 4

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arizona's best wins

Arizona's signature win this season came in a 78-73 victory on November 10 over the Duke Blue Devils, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 69) in the RPI. Against Duke, Keshad Johnson led the team by dropping 14 points to go along with eight rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

98-73 at home over Wisconsin (No. 23/AP Poll) on December 9

87-74 over Alabama (No. 32/RPI) on December 20

74-68 over Michigan State (No. 90/RPI) on November 23

97-59 at home over Southern (No. 114/RPI) on November 13

100-68 at home over Belmont (No. 117/RPI) on November 17

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Arizona's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 3-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-1 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

Arizona has tied for the third-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country based on the RPI (three).

The Wildcats have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country based on the RPI (one).

Based on the RPI, Arizona has four wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in the country.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Arizona has to overcome the fifth-most difficult schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

Glancing at the Wildcats' upcoming schedule, they have 12 games against teams that are above .500 and 11 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Arizona has 16 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Arizona's next game

Matchup: Arizona Wildcats vs. Colorado Buffaloes

Arizona Wildcats vs. Colorado Buffaloes Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 9:30 PM ET Location: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona

McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona TV Channel: ESPN

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Arizona games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.