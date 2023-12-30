The Santa Clara Broncos (9-3) play the Arizona State Sun Devils (7-3) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. This clash will tip off at 3:00 PM ET.

Arizona State vs. Santa Clara Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

3:00 PM ET

Arizona State Players to Watch

Jaddan Simmons: 13.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Trayanna Crisp: 12.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Kadidia Toure: 8.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Journey Thompson: 6.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

6.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Jalyn Brown: 13.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Santa Clara Players to Watch

Tess Heal: 16.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Marya Hudgins: 9.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Olivia Pollerd: 13.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Ashley Hiraki: 4.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

4.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Emma Shaffer: 6.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

