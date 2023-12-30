If you're searching for bracketology analysis of Arizona State and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, see the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Arizona State ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-5 2-0 NR NR 65

Arizona State's best wins

On December 3 versus the San Francisco Dons, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 49) in the RPI rankings, Arizona State captured its best win of the season, a 72-61 victory at home. Frankie Collins led the offense versus San Francisco, compiling 21 points. Next on the team was Neal Jamiya with 15 points.

Next best wins

76-74 at home over SMU (No. 144/RPI) on December 6

71-69 at home over UMass-Lowell (No. 173/RPI) on November 16

78-61 at home over Sam Houston (No. 195/RPI) on November 29

76-73 on the road over Stanford (No. 216/RPI) on December 29

71-69 on the road over Cal (No. 237/RPI) on December 31

Arizona State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Sun Devils are 1-1 -- tied for the 38th-most victories.

Arizona State has tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Arizona State is facing the 28th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

The Sun Devils have 11 games left versus teams over .500. They have six upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Arizona St has 16 games remaining this year, including two contests versus Top 25 teams.

Arizona State's next game

Matchup: Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Utah Utes

Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Utah Utes Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 11:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 11:00 PM ET Location: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona TV Channel: ESPN2

