Saturday's contest between the Santa Clara Broncos (11-3) and Arizona State Sun Devils (8-4) squaring off at Desert Financial Arena has a projected final score of 66-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Broncos, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on December 30.

Last time out, the Sun Devils won on Wednesday 80-76 against Fresno State.

Arizona State vs. Santa Clara Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Arizona State vs. Santa Clara Score Prediction

Prediction: Santa Clara 66, Arizona State 62

Other Pac-12 Predictions

Arizona State Schedule Analysis

The Sun Devils' signature win this season came against the South Florida Bulls, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 109) in our computer rankings. The Sun Devils secured the 66-49 win at a neutral site on November 24.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Sun Devils are 4-2 (.667%) -- tied for the 12th-most victories.

Arizona State 2023-24 Best Wins

66-49 over South Florida (No. 109) on November 24

75-62 at home over Montana State (No. 117) on November 10

70-55 at home over UTSA (No. 136) on November 6

76-66 at home over Pacific (No. 151) on December 1

72-40 at home over Idaho State (No. 195) on November 19

Arizona State Leaders

Jaddan Simmons: 13.1 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20)

13.1 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20) Trayanna Crisp: 12.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.0 FG%, 38.0 3PT% (19-for-50)

12.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.0 FG%, 38.0 3PT% (19-for-50) Kadidia Toure: 9.2 PTS, 48.9 FG%

9.2 PTS, 48.9 FG% Jalyn Brown: 14.4 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)

14.4 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31) Journey Thompson: 6.5 PTS, 42.6 FG%

Arizona State Performance Insights

The Sun Devils average 67.8 points per game (158th in college basketball) while giving up 66.4 per outing (227th in college basketball). They have a +16 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.4 points per game.

