On Friday at 10:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes square off with the Anaheim Ducks. Is Zach Sanford going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Zach Sanford score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Sanford stats and insights

  • Sanford is yet to score through eight games this season.
  • In one game against the Ducks this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Sanford has zero points on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 113 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Sanford recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:59 Home W 5-4 OT
12/23/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:59 Away L 4-1
12/21/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:13 Away W 5-2
12/19/2023 Senators 1 0 1 9:04 Home W 4-3
12/16/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 8:57 Home W 2-0
12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 8:09 Home W 1-0
12/12/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 6:21 Away L 4-2
10/27/2023 Kings 1 0 1 7:24 Home L 5-4

Coyotes vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

