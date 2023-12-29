Will Zach Sanford Score a Goal Against the Ducks on December 29?
On Friday at 10:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes square off with the Anaheim Ducks. Is Zach Sanford going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Zach Sanford score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Sanford stats and insights
- Sanford is yet to score through eight games this season.
- In one game against the Ducks this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Sanford has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 113 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sanford recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|10:59
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/23/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|10:59
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|10:13
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|9:04
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|8:57
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/15/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|8:09
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|6:21
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/27/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|7:24
|Home
|L 5-4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Coyotes vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.